Nitara returns in ‘Mortal Kombat 1’, played by Megan Fox

Mortal Kombat 1 revealed that Nitara will return to its roster of playable characters, and this time, Megan Fox is voicing the vampire.

Nitara’s latest appearance was in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon which was the last entry in the series released for PlayStation 2 and Xbox in 2006. She is a member of the Moroi, a vampiric race from the Realm of Vaeternus, and Nitara’s main motivation in the Mortal Kombat games is to free her world from Outworld’s control.

“She’s evil, but she’s also good,” explained Fox in a trailer for her character, showing off Nitara’s abilities and interactions with a few of the fighters. “She’s trying to save her people. I really like her. She’s a vampire which obviously… resonates for whatever reason.” Check it out below:

“It’s cool to be in the game. Because I’m not really just voicing it. It’ll be like, she’s kind of me,” she continued. Exemplified in the trailer, Nitara uses her wings for an aerial advantage in battles as well as striking out with her claws and fangs to do damage to enemies.

Per an interview with People Magazine, the actor is very good at gaming, and “crushed” her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly even though he thought he would win. “Like, destroyed him every time we fought. We did, like, 40 something [Mortal Kombat] matches, and I absolutely destroyed him every time,” she said.

Fox also appeared in a #DiabloDeaths marketing campaign for Diablo 4, narrating player deaths as they fell to the onslaught of enemies in Sanctuary.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 19.

In other news, co-creator Ed Boon said that though he has never suffered burnout while working on the series, he has a desire to develop “something different” in the future.