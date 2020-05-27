‘No Man’s Sky’ arrives on Xbox Game Pass next month

Hello Games has revealed that its exploration survival game No Man’s Sky is headed to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service.

Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray made the announcement on a Xbox Wire blog, saying that his company is “opening up our universe of possibilities to over 10 million Xbox Game Pass members who are just about to start their journey with us”.

Murray also noted that a Windows 10 PC version of No Man’s Sky will also be made available on the Microsoft Store next month. “Our PC fanbase has always been among our most active and devoted and we are overjoyed to be able to count Windows 10 PC gamers among them for the first time very soon,” he said. No Man’s Sky is currently only available through Steam for the PC.

A release date for No Man’s Sky on the Xbox Game Pass and the Microsoft Store has not been announced, but the game will launch sometime in June. Game Pass subscribers on both PC and Xbox One will receive access to the game.

In the post, Murray also teased that “there’s plenty more [updates] to come” for No Man’s Sky. He noted the regular free updates to the game, including the Living Ship update in February and the Exo-Merch update in April.

No Man’s Sky was originally released on PlayStation 4 and PC in August 2016, before arriving on Xbox One in July 2018. The game features a procedurally generated open world that players 255 unique galaxies and over 18 quintillion planets to explore.

In other console subscription news, Sony has announced that Sledgehammer Games’ Call Of Duty: WWII is currently available for free on PlayStation Plus. The game will be available to download throughout June.