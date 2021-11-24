‘No Man’s Sky’ gives players another chance to unlock ‘Mass Effect’ ship

Hello Games is giving No Man’s Sky players another chance to get the Normandy SR1 ship from Mass Effect, as it was previously time-restricted and many fans missed out.

To let players unlock any content they may have missed over the year, No Man’s Sky will make four of its Expedition events available to play once again.

This will begin with a re-run of Pioneers, which will be available from today (November 24) to December 7. This is followed up by Beachhead, which is playable from December 8 to December 21, and will allow fans to grab the SSV Normandy SR-1.

Following this, Cartographers will make a return from December 22 to January 4. Finally, Emergence – which channels Dune with rideable sandworms – will be available to play again from January 5 to January 9.

Emergence was the first Expedition to feature a specific narrative, as players were stranded on the desert world of Wasan and told to cleanse the planet of “cursed dust” before trying to escape.

In recent months, regular updates have helped No Mans’s Sky become incredibly popular amongst fans. Back in September the title finally hit “mostly positive” on Steam after five years of negative feedback. This was down to a rough launch in 2016, though Hello Games has steadily improved the game since then. Right now, the title’s recent reviews sit at a healthy ‘Very Positive’ tag on Steam.

Another recent update – called Frontiers – added planetary settlements to universe generation, which allowed players to join and oversee a variety of alien towns.

In other news, a Halo Infinite dev has said that “changes will take time”, though confirmed that “constructive feedback is being heard loud and clear”. Right now, 343 Industries‘ priority is “giving the team a much deserved break for the holiday after a long final stretch”.