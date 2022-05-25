‘No Man’s Sky’ introduces space whales with Leviathan update

A new update for No Man’s Sky went live earlier today (May 25) with the Leviathan update bringing a host of exciting new additions to the survival game.
Announcing the new expedition, developer Hello Games explained that “our seventh expedition traps travellers inside a time loop, and offers a taste of roguelike gameplay. Difficulty is tuned to survival-mode settings, and every death means a reset of the loop.”
Exploring the loop will earn players “memory fragments” and they’ll also have the chance to work with other players around the world to earn ”better upgrades, more inventory space, and stronger multi-tools and starships”
“As players seek a way to unbind the time-loop curse, they will find a story-driven adventure at the heart of the expedition,” continued Hello Games. “Shattered memories all point towards an encounter with an ancient space creature, The Leviathan – but will travellers succeed in reshaping history, or are they doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past?”
That’s right, the Leviathan update also introduces a giant space whale to No Man’s Sky with players earning the ability to recruit it as an organic addition to your capital ship’s frigate fleet. Check out the trailer below:
The Leviathan expedition is set to run for six weeks and once it is finished, your progress will be converted to “a survival mode save”.
Last month, Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray spoke about developing the studio’s next game after No Man’s Sky.
“For a while now we’ve been working on something pretty ambitious in the background. It’s a small team but we like it that way,” said Murray, after confirming it wasn’t a sequel to No Man’s Sky.
“Similar to No Man’s Sky, it’s the kind of project that even if we had a thousand people working on it, it’d still seem impossible,” he added.