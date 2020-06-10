Hello Games to add cross-play functionality to ‘No Man’s Sky’

The popular space survival game No Man’s Sky is getting cross-play functionality between different platforms on June 11.

Developer Hello Games announced the new featured in official blog post, where it revealed that players across PlayStation 4 , Xbox One and PC versions of the game will finally “be able to explore, journey, survive, build, and trade together”.

The addition of cross-play coincides with No Man’s Sky’s arrival to Xbox Game Pass on June 11. It was Hello Games’ intention to introduce the feature as “something to allow everyone in the community to benefit from the influx of new players that Game Pass brings.” The company had previously revealed that the game would be headed to the service, but did not specify a launch date.

“A tremendous amount of work has gone into this update and the underlying technology and systems,” the company continued. “We’ve moved to an entirely new networking architecture, with more flexibility for the future, allowing players to play together regardless of platform.”

The post also details the full patch notes which includes enhancements to the games’ VR capability, improving the accuracy and implementation. The update also includes a number of bug fixes.

No Man’s Sky joins a slew of other titles which have recently announced they’ll be adding cross-platform play. Earlier this week, EA announced that Need For Speed Heat would be “the first EA title to offer cross-play”. In a Destiny 2 roadmap detailed by Bungie, the company also announced that cross-play is part of its vision.