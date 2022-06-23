‘No Man’s Sky’ launches on Nintendo Switch in October

Hello Games has announced that No Man’s Sky will launch on Nintendo Switch later this year, on October 7.

Revealing the release date today (June 23), the developer confirmed that the game will be available digitally through the eShop and physically through all retailers. It was also revealed that the physical PS5 version will also be made available on the same day.

Since its initial launch, No Man’s Sky has received 20 major updates, all of which will be available on the Switch version.

No Man's Sky is coming to Nintendo Switch and it looks 😍 Releasing Oct 7th 🚀 pic.twitter.com/kmKVHuVhXm — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 23, 2022

“I think folks are going to be blown away when they finally get to play this game on such a tiny device,” said the founder of Hello Games, Sean Murray.

“It really is an entire universe in the palm of your hand. It has been a huge undertaking, but a very rewarding one for our small team, and I’m really proud of the result.”

As the press release explains, No Man’s Sky has surpassed over half a billion hours played across all platforms and has millions of players.

“As a live service game, No Man’s Sky is constantly evolving with a continuous stream of new content and features that will come to all platforms, including Nintendo Switch.”

No Man’s Sky first launched in 2016 for PC and PS4. The game was later released on Xbox One in 2018 and eventually arrived for current-gen consoles in 2020, including PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Last month, Hello Games released the game’s seventh expedition in the form of the Leviathan update which traps players inside a time loop. It also features a roguelike element alongside survival-mode settings, and it’s up to the players to unbind the time-loop curse.

