‘No Man’s Sky’ update adds new way to play with Expeditions mode

No Man’s Sky‘s latest update has added a new mode called Expeditions a brand new community focused way of playing.

Hello Games announced the news yesterday with a brand new gameplay trailer to show off what players can expect from Update 3.3.

Expeditions is a seasonal and community focused mode which arrives alongside the already exisiting Normal, Creative, Survival and Permadeth modes. Each event will start players on the same planet, bringing the community together to embark on a shared experience. Players will also arrive with an assortment of custom technology, customisations, ships and weapons at their disposal.

Each expedition is structured around a series of milestones and completing these exploration objectives will earn players brand new rewards and meet new players. Milestones can be completed in any order and will give players plenty to do. At the end of the season, everything players have unlocked will be converted to normal modes, allowing them to continue.

Hello Games also shared how this update also provides a host of quality of life and feature improvements, such as new UI, scanning capabilities, combat enhancements, starship overhauls and more.

No Man’s Sky Expeditions is currently available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

In February, No Man’s Sky received another update called Companions, which added animal creatures for the player to adopt and raise within the game.

Sean Murray, the founder of Hello Games revealed last year that the studio is working on a “huge, ambitious” new game, with the title being in “very early” development.