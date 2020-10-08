No plans for ‘Star Wars Squadrons’ post-launch content, says EA

EA Motive has confirmed that it currently has no plans for post-launch content for its recently released space combat game, Star Wars Squadrons.

Star Wars Squadrons’ creative director, Ian Frazier, revealed the news during a recent interview with UploadVR. While Frazier did not completely rule out new content in the future – “never say never”, he said – he also noted that “as far as our philosophy goes we’re not trying to treat the game as a live service”.

“We don’t want to say, ‘It’s almost done!’ and then dribble out more of it over time, which to be honest is how most games work these days. So we’ve tried to treat it in kind of an old-school approach saying, ‘You’ve paid the $40, this is the game and it’s entirely self-contained’,” Frazier added. “We’re not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.”

Frazier’s new comment echoes a previous statement he made prior to the game’s release, where he stated that post-launch content was not out of the question, but that “[Star Wars Squadrons is] not presented as a live service”.

During his interview with UploadVR, Frazier also ruled out a standalone Oculus port for the time being. “Obviously if you have the Oculus Quest and Link with a PC that has sufficient requirements you can run a Quest off of your PC, but as a standalone thing, no plans at this time,” he said.

Star Wars Squadron is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. NME’s Jordan Oloman recently called the game “as close as you can to the childhood fantasy of Star Wars space combat” in a glowing four-star review.