Now everyone can make their own ‘Vampire: The Masquerade’ game

Paradox Interactive has announced a new initiative that will allow indie developers to create games using the Vampire: The Masquerade intellectual property (IP).

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, “Unbound” is an initiative that invites indie developers to build and create new games set in the world of table-top RPG Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition.

Chosen games will be published on the indie game website Itch.io and the creators will receive a revenue share from their work and “potentially additional marketing support”.

Advertisement

The initiative itself falls under the horror brand World of Darkness, which includes franchises Vampire: The Masquerade, Werewolf: The Apocalypse and Wraith: The Oblivion.

According to the official website, World of Darkness Unbound developers will retain 67 per cent of monetised projects, but can decide how much to pay the Itch.io platform.

The website goes into further detail, explaining that developers can use the Vampire: The Masquerade IP to create their own world within it but notes that “in Unbound, you are responsible for the game you want to create and its contents, as long as you adhere to our licensing agreement and Itch.io rules.”

It’s also clarified that “any assets from your game that do not use WoD Unbound elements are yours, and you are free to distribute them”. This is relevant to artbooks, soundtracks, and asset store entries.

A series of Unbound games are already featured on the website, with projects ranging from first-person experiences to digital card games, horror games and point-and-click adventures. These games, including Descent, The Chantry Trials, The Game of Elders, The Autumn People, Praxis, and Prodigal, are all currently available on Itch.io.

Advertisement

In other news, Paradox has announced that the Shadowrun Trilogy will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles this June.