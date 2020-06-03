“Now is not the time”: Activision delays ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Season 4

Activision has delayed Season 4 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, as well as Season 7 of Call Of Duty: Mobile, in light of the ongoing nationwide protests in the US.

The company announced the postponement on the Call Of Duty Twitter account, saying that “now is not the time” for launch of new updates. “Right now, it’s time for those speaking equality, justice and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you,” they added.

Read the statement in full below.

Advertisement

Season 4 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone were originally scheduled for launch on June 3, with Season 7 of Call Of Duty: Mobile set for later this week. No new dates for the games have been announced.

The new season of Modern Warfare heavily emphasised the return of series fan-favourite Captain Price as an operator to the popular multiplayer game. Although others details about the season have been kept under wraps, new modes, maps and weapons were expected.

Watch the trailer for Season 4 below.

This news comes after Sony recently postponed their PlayStation 5 games event, which was scheduled for June 4, due to the ongoing protests. Madden NFL 21 was also going to receive a reveal event on June 1, but was postponed for the same reason.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Infinity Ward added the much-requested duos mode to Call Of Duty: Warzone in the game’s latest playlist update. It joins the game’s other modes: solos, trios, quads and plunder quads.