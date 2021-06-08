NVidia and Valve team up to bring DLSS to games on Linux

NVidia and Valve are working together to bring DLSS to Linux.

NVidia has announced that it is bringing Deep Learning Super Sampling or DLSS to gamers who are using Valve’s Proton compatibility to run Windows games on Linux operating systems.

DLSS works by rendering games at a lower resolution and then using machine learning algorithms to upscale the image, resulting in a higher quality image at a lower performance outlay from the user’s hardware.

Reporting on the story, The Verge discovered that running Nvidia’s list of games that support DLSS through the ProtonDB (a site designed to let users report how ell games work when using Proton) showed that around 30 games out of 50 DLSS-enabled games were working Linux.

Currently the upgrade is only planned to affect games running in Proton, according to an NVidia spokesperson. This will lead to games potentially getting better performance running through the Proton Windows emulation rather than natively via the Linux Operating System itself.

No timeframe has been given for DLSS being brought over to Proton, though the spokesperson did mention that support for Vulkan will be coming later this year.

The information may relate to the rumored upcoming Nintendo Switch style console from Valve, which is currently known as the ‘SteamPal’.

Multiple sources suggested that the SteamPal could arrive as soon as the end of the year. The Switch-like console will reportedly runs on Linux, which would make NVidia’s DLSS technology useful for performance reasons.

SteamDB developer Pavel Djundik discovered a change in Steam’s code on May 25 which referenced the SteamPal console – prior to the SteamPal codename.

NVidia also recently announced DLSS support for a handful of games including Doom Eternal, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Rainbow Six Siege