Nvidia’s GeForce Now loses Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros. titles

Nvidia’s GeForce Now game-streaming service will be losing access to all Microsoft Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Codemasters and Klei Entertainment titles.

The graphics card company revealed the news in a new blogpost on the company’s website, where they announced that games from the aforementioned studios will be removed on Friday, April 24. Nvidia added that it hopes “they’ll return in the future”.

The withdrawal of access from Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros. and more stems from Nvidia’s controversial model, which “does not involve publishers selling separate licenses of games for access in the cloud”, according to a report from The Verge. This was a non-issue when the gaming service was free in beta form.

Advertisement

Since then, GeForce Now has launched publicly, and Nvidia has been charging USD $4.99 a month for the service, which has resulted in multiple studios, including Blizzard Activision and Bethesda Softworks, pulling their libraries from the service.

The loss of Xbox Game Studios and Warner Bros. titles means subscribers won’t be able to access popular games such as Halo: The Master Chief Collection as well as the Forza, Gears of War, Batman: Arkham and Mortal Kombat series.

However, Nvidia also announced a new roster for GeForce Now, having signed a new deal with Ubisoft. The developer’s biggest hits, such as Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs, will be featured on the service.

“Ubisoft fully supports Nvidia’s GeForce Now with complete access to our PC games from the Ubisoft Store or any supported game stores,” Chris Early, SVP of Partnerships at Ubisoft said in a statement. “We believe it’s a leading-edge service that gives current and new PC players a high-end experience with more choice in how and where they play their favourite games.”

Other games such as Destiny 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive are currently available on GeForce Now.

Advertisement

In other news, Riot Games has recently announced a new game development studio in Singapore. The Singapore studio will focus primarily on developing upcoming games as well as supporting the company’s existing titles.