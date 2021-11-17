Nvidia releases new driver for ‘Battlefield 2042’

Nvidia has released a new GeForce Game Ready driver to improve Battlefield 2042 performance for some of its high-end graphics cards.

According to Nvidia, the new driver “ensures the definitive gaming experience in Battlefield 2042, which on PC is enhanced with NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and ray tracing.”

“Battlefield 2042 Early Access is available now, and the general release follows this Friday, November 19,” they explain. “Thanks to our partnership with EA and DICE, it’s loaded with PC-exclusive NVIDIA enhancements that’ll improve your experience.”

“Accelerate performance by up to 2x with the critically acclaimed NVIDIA DLSS, enhance image quality with ray-traced ambient occlusion, and optimize system latency by up to 28% with NVIDIA Reflex. And through GeForce Experience you can download and install our Battlefield 2042 Game Ready Driver with just a few clicks.”

The update, which was released yesterday, is aimed at improving the performance of Nvidia’s graphics cards within Battlefield 2042.

However, the folks at PC Gamer report that it doesn’t seem to be doing much.

“We’re not noticing a difference in BF2042 framerates after installing the drivers,” they explained. “And Nvidia’s performance-boosting DLSS option continues to have a mild effect.”

One of the big criticisms is that Nvidia’s DLSS option still isn’t delivering the “2x faster” rendering – the maximum effectiveness of DLSS advertised by Nvidia.

“Before and after the driver update, I’ve been hitting average framerates in the 80s and 90s with an Intel Core i5-9600K and GeForce RTX 2070 Super,” they add. “That’s at 1440p on the ‘medium’ graphics preset with some other tweaks (all post-processing off, eg), and Nvidia’s performance boosting DLSS option set to ‘balanced’.”

The DLSS feature is definitely helping – with DLSS off, they report fps in the 70s to 80s. But the improvement isn’t quite as dramatic as in other games.

Right now, it looks as though Battlefield 2042 isn’t performing quite as well as expected – at least if players complaints on reddit are anything to go by. Whether or not performance will improve remains to be seen.

To download the latest drivers, open up GeForce Experience and click the “Drivers” tab.

