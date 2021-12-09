Nvidia rumoured to be launching three new RTX 3000 cards

Rumours suggest that Nvidia intends to release three new cards for the RTX 3000 series lineup.

As spotted by PCGamesN, VideoCardz has obtained information pointing to three new cards on the way from Nvidia. The first of these is expected to be announced on December 17. This will be the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB and will be available to buy on January 11 2022. It is also believed that an RTX 3090 Ti is on the way, and while there is no date for its reveal, it is rumoured to be purchasable on January 27 2022.

These two cards should be some of the most powerful graphics cards available, but for those who want a cheaper option, the third rumoured card is in RTX 3050. This should be less expensive and is rumoured to release the same day as the 3090 Ti. The reveal is expected to occur on January 2022, when Nvidia will hold a press conference at CES.

The cards will be released amidst the ongoing chip shortage, which Nvidia believes will continue long into next year. CEO Jensen Huang said in an interview that “I think that through the next year, demand is going to far exceed supply. We don’t have any magic bullets in navigating the supply chain.”

However, AMD’s Lisa Su is more optimistic. At the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, Su said, “We’ve always gone through cycles of ups and downs, where demand has exceeded supply. This time, it’s different.”

“It might take, you know, 18 to 24 months to put on a new plant, and in some cases even longer than that,” she said. “These investments were started perhaps a year ago.”

