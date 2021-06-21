O2 “supervenue” launches in ‘Fortnite’ for interactive virtual gig experience

Fortnite has partnered up with O2 and Universal Music to bring an interactive live music experience to fans in a week-long celebration.

The iconic London O2 building has been recreated in Fortnite Creative, packed with secret rooms and a few exclusive items. The week-long event will see Leicester indie band Easy Life play a live set, with fans able to explore six unique areas based on lyrics from the band’s songs.

Easy Life have also created an exclusive lobby tack for Fortnite, which fans can unlock simply by attending, and there are several rewards also available for O2 Priority members, as with any real-life gig.

“Being the first UK act to ever perform in Fortnite Creative, and for that performance to take place inside a venue as iconic as The O2, is truly humbling,” said Easy Life frontman Murray Matravers. “We’re all huge gamers in the band so getting the chance to appear in a game this popular is a childhood dream come true.”

The performance is available to watch from Thursday (June 24) at 8:30pm BST, until midnight on June 27. Easy Life will upload the full experience to their YouTube channel from June 28.

“We couldn’t be prouder to work with Epic Games to bring such an incredible experience to O2 customers and music fans all over the world via Fortnite Creative,” Simon Valcarcel, Head of Brand and Consumer Marcomms at O2, said.

He continued: “O2 has a rich heritage in music and we’re committed to providing music fans with unique experiences so it’s only fitting that we’re bringing the world’s most popular entertainment venue into the world’s biggest game.”

“We know how much everyone – us included – have missed going to gigs so we’re excited to bring the UK’s hottest up-and-coming band to gamers globally through Fortnite Creative.”

This follows the success of Easy Life’s acclaimed debut ‘Life’s A Beach‘, which NME recently named one of the best albums of 2021 so far.