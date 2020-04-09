‘Observer: System Redux’ announced for next-gen, reveal coming soon

Bloober Team, developer of the cyberpunk/psychological horror game Observer, has teased an upcoming release, Observer: System Redux.

While it is currently unclear what the release entails, the developer announced the launch via Twitter yesterday, along with a 20-second teaser clip. The glitchy new teaser ends with a banner that reads “Next-gen reveal incoming. Stay tuned.” Check it out below.

When asked by fans in the comments if the game is a remaster, the account simply replied: “We will reveal more details soon”. While an official reveal date has not been announced, Gematsu noted that an April 16 launch was teased on Observer: System Redux‘s official Facebook page, but that has been switched to “Stay tuned.”

Observer was originally released in 2017 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The original is a psychological horror game played from a first-person perspective. The player controls Daniel Lazarski, an Observers police unit detective, who hacks citizens’ brain implants, with a device known as the Dream Eater, for interrogation purposes.

The game has been touted as one of the best horror games of 2017, and one of the 25 scariest games of the current console era by IGN.

In other next-gen news, Sony recently revealed the first look at its new DualSense controller for the PS5, which is supposedly due for a holiday season drop. The new controller aims to provide players with unprecedented levels of immersion.

Other remastered game news includes the announcement of Saints Row: The Third Remastered being released on May 22.

Observer: System Redux does not have a release date yet.