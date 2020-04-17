‘Observer: System Redux’ confirmed for next-gen consoles

Bloober Team has confirmed that Observer: System Redux, a remaster of their 2017 cyberpunk thriller title Observer, will be released for next-gen consoles later this year.

The remaster will feature enhanced graphics, expanded gameplay and brand-new story content, according to the reveal trailer. It also contains gameplay footage of what the title will look like on the upcoming consoles.

While an official release date has not been announced, System Redux is expected to drop during the 2020 holiday season, along with next-gen consoles.

Watch the reveal trailer below.

Bloober Team said in a statement that the remaster will give newcomers “the chance to experience this cyberpunk thriller in all its chilling next-gen glory”.

Last week, the developer teased the upcoming release with a cryptic teaser on Twitter. At the time, it was unclear if System Redux would be a remaster or an entirely new entry.

Observer was originally released in 2017 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. It followed Daniel Lazarski, an Observers police unit detective, who hacks citizens’ brain implants with a device known as the Dream Eater for interrogation purposes. The game has been touted as one of the best horror games of 2017, and one of the 25 scariest games of the current console era by IGN.

In other next-gen console news, Sony will reportedly be limiting its PlayStation 5 stocks during its launch. According to a new Bloomberg report, Sony is allegedly planning for shipments of only five to six million units through the end of March 2021. In comparison, it sold 7.5 million PlayStation 4 consoles during an equivalent launch period in 2013.