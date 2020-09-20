‘Observer: System Redux’ will be a launch title for next-gen consoles

The cult-classic sci-fi horror game Observer is coming to both the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles on their launch days.

Known as Observer: System Redux, the new upgraded version will launch on November 10 for PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The PS5 version will release on November 12.

The next-gen upgrade of Observer: System Redux will come with additional content in the form of three new missions. The three cases – known as Errant Signal, Her Fearful Symmetry, and It Runs in the Family – will add more layers onto the game’s previously established thought-provoking themes, as well as adding new characters and locations.

Advertisement

New game mechanics such as redesigned stealth have also been added, on top of numerous quality-of-life improvements that aim to build upon the original game.

Alongside the new content is a host of graphical improvements. 4K resolution, upgraded textures, new animations, ray-tracing, and HDR lighting have all been incorporated to take advantage of the next-gen hardware.

Check out the trailer with the new enhancements for Observer: System Redux below:

In a press release, CEO of developer Bloober Team, Piotr Babineo, spoke about the game’s pricing, and how it will retain the same cost as current-gen counterparts at £23.99 (US $29.99).

“Making Observer: System Redux available for next-gen console players has been a huge focus for the team,” Babineo said. “We know next-gen pricing is a major concern for our fans and we feel that releasing all the new content and upgrades in Observer: System Redux at the same cost as the original Observer is a great way to stay close with our community.”

Advertisement

In related horror game news, Resident Evil Village unveiled a creepy new trailer, which seemingly shows a departure from the series with witches and werewolves being thrown into the mix.