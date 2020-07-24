Obsidian Entertainment announces new fantasy RPG, ‘Avowed’

The Outer Worlds developer Obsidian Entertainment has announced a new fantasy RPG called Avowed for Xbox Series X and PC.

Avowed, which was announced during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase, will be set in the world of Eora, the same universe as Obsidian’s 2015 game Pillars Of Eternity and its 2018 sequel. However, unlike Pillars Of Eternity’s isometric perspective, Avowed will be a first-person experience.

Check out the trailer for Avowed below.

The trailer doesn’t give much away in terms of gameplay or its storyline. It features archers launching flaming arrows from a castle, through the clouds. As one of the arrows fall deep underground, a hero stands with a sword in one hand while drawing strange symbols with the other.

“We have always known war,” the trailer’s narrator says. “It forged our empire, turned heroes into kings and queens, and decimated our foes. Now our oaths are lost, forsaken. Now you must face the monsters our sins have born. Is an oath worth the weight of a crown?”

Avowed has not received a release date. More information on the game is expected to be released in the coming months.

In other Obsidian news, the studio showcased more of its open-world survival game, Grounded. The game shrinks players down to the size of a grain of an ant, pitting them against insects and other creatures in a suburban backyard, although there appears to be something more sinister afoot. Grounded will launch as a free-to-play title on PC and Xbox One on July 28.