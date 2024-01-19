Obsidian’s ‘Avowed’ reveals “flexible” combat system and release window in new deep-dive trailer

Avowed, the latest fantasy action role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment, has received an updated release window.

First announced back in 2020, it was then confirmed Avowed would be released in 2024 last June. Obsidian have now said the game will release Autumn 2024 via an update at the latest Xbox Developer Direct.

During a deep-dive, game director Carrie Patel said: “Avowed is an adventure into the heart of the Living Lands, a frontier at the edge of the known world. You must put a stop to a mysterious spiritual plague and discover a secret at the Heart of the Living Lands.”

Advertisement

She went on to say that the”rich, weird and wonderful” title lives up to the studio’s reputation of creating games with “deep themes, dynamic gameplay and thoughtful reactivity. We set out to blend the believable and the fantastical, to give players a world and experience like no other,” she added.

The team also shared a new trailer that shows off Avowed’s combat system, which brings together “the best of moment-to-moment fun that comes with action-orientated gameplay and the depth and breadth of choice that you get with an RPG”.

Gameplay director Gabriel Paramo went on to say the combat system was designed to give players as much choice as possible, with characters able to dual-wield weapons and switch between melee and mage almost instantly. “It’s not just hacking and slashing, you’re making real-time decisions about when to use your abilities, powerful melee attacks, blocks, parries and special attacks.”

Explore the Living Lands, a mysterious island filled with adventure and danger. Avowed will be available Fall 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10/11, Steam, and day one with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. #Avowedhttps://t.co/dQfPrwkbab pic.twitter.com/M7sTemLNhM — Avowed (@AvowedtheGame) January 18, 2024

Advertisement

Patel went on to say Avowed’s narrative embraces “moral nuances and grey areas,” with players forced to make “tough decisions in complicated situations,” that will have repercussions that affect the rest of the game.

Avowed is set for release Autumn 2024 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Last year, it was revealed Avowed was initially designed as a multiplayer title, with developers thinking that would make it “more interesting” to potential publishers. “In the end, it was the wrong decision,” said studio head Feargus Urquhart.

In other news, ZeniMax has shared a roadmap for The Elder Scrolls: Online, with a new expansion, new PvP-releated features and new dungeons all coming to the game over the next twelve months.