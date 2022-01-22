‘Ocarina Of Time’ gets surprise emulation fix on Nintendo Switch

A new Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time update suggests that Nintendo is making adjustments to N64 game emulation.

As reported by VGC, following a new Switch Online update alongside the release of Banjo-Kazooie, players have discovered that the infamous Water Temple glitch in Ocarina Of Time has been fixed.

The discovery came from OatmealDome on Twitter who realised that the room’s transparency graphical glitch related to the water texture had been fixed since the latest update, but it looks like the fog is still missing.

[NSO – Nintendo 64] It seems the water in the now-infamous Water Temple room has been fixed in the latest update? I think the fog is still missing, though. Haven’t checked the rest of the game to see if any of the other issues have changed, but this is promising. pic.twitter.com/wcoG3hIxu2 — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) January 21, 2022

However, according to dataminer LuigiBlood, the latest Switch Online update has not made any changes to the Ocarina Of Time itself, which suggests that an improvement to the console’s N64 emulator has resulted in the improvement.

It looks like the update didn’t fix every N64 game glitch, as graphical issues are still present in Paper Mario, Dr. Mario, Yoshi’s Island. As JCog_ on Twitter points out, the save data issues in Banjo-Kazooie still remains as well.

Nintendo hasn’t commented on the update or whether it has made adjustments to the N64 emulator.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launched in October last year and introduced players to a collection of N64 titles, including The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Super Mario 64, and more.

Just this week (January 21), Nintendo announced that The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will be making its way to the collection next month. This means that from then, subscribers will be able to play the classic Zelda title on Nintendo Switch.

