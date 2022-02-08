‘Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent’ gets an English release later this year

Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent, the mobile and Japan only prequel game to Octopath Traveler, is getting an English release later this year.

The official Japanese Octopath Traveler Twitter account has announced that Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent will be receiving an English version sometime in 2022, for America and Europe. The Twitter account also noted that they will “have more to share in mid-February,” and recommends keeping an eye on the official Facebook page to stay up to date.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER: Champions of the Continent (English ver.) will launch in North America and Europe in 2022!

We'll have more to share in mid-February, so keep an eye on the official Facebook page for the latest news!#octopathcotc #オクトラ大陸の覇者https://t.co/S0OlifhWz6 pic.twitter.com/2wPwNMJbhT — オクトパストラベラー 大陸の覇者【公式】 (@OCTOPATH_SP) February 8, 2022

Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent is a prequel game to 2018’s Octopath Traveler released in 2020, that up until now has only been available on mobile devices in Japan. It will still be a mobile-only title, but this will mark the first time it has had a western release. However, the announcement only says that the game will receive an English version, despite supposedly receiving a European release.

The prequel game is also free-to-play but does contain in-app purchases. Gameplay is the same as in the original Octopath Traveler, and new characters can be acquired through standard gacha-style mechanics. And like the original game, it takes on the HD-2D style that Square Enix is using more frequently across its games, like the upcoming Triangle Strategy, and the Dragon Quest 3 remake.

No other details were provided about the English release, but the middle of February is roughly only a week away, so we can likely expect more on this Octopath Traveler prequel soon.

