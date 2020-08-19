Oculus VR headsets will soon require Facebook accounts

Starting in October 2020, new Oculus VR headset owners will need to link their Facebook accounts to their devices in order to use it, Oculus has announced.

“Everyone using an Oculus device for the first time will need to log in with a Facebook account,” the company wrote in a blog post. The post goes on to detail the changes to the VR system in the coming years, including the termination of current Oculus accounts.

Existing users will have until January 1, 2023 to link their accounts. “After January 1, 2023, we will end support for Oculus accounts. If you choose not to merge your accounts at that time, you can continue using your device, but full functionality will require a Facebook account,” said the company in a tweet.

“Giving people a single way to log into Oculus – using their Facebook account and password – will make it easier to find, connect and play with friends in VR,” wrote the company on its website. “We know that social VR has so much more to offer, and this change will make it possible to integrate many of the features people know and love on Facebook.”

The announcement has since been slammed by many commenters on the Oculus blog. BUt the change comes as no surprise to some, as Facebook had acquired Oculus in back 2014.

Oculus founder Palmer Luckey, who left the company in 2017, has since responded to the news on Reddit, apologising for a promise he made in 2014 that the Facebook acquisition wouldn’t mean users and developers would have to log in with Facebook accounts.

“I want to make clear that those promises were approved by Facebook in that moment and on an ongoing basis, and I really believed it would continue to be the case for a variety of reasons,” Luckey wrote.