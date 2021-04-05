‘Oddworld: Soulstorm’ gameplay revealed in “quick look” videos

Some Oddworld: Soulstorm gameplay has been revealed in four “quick look” videos from the developers ahead of the April 6 release date.

Expanding on the classic Oddworld IP, Oddworld: Soulstorm follows Abe once again as he embarks on a journey to save his fellow Mudokons. The 2.5D platformer will be available on all major formats, using the PS5’s heightened capabilities to mimic Abe’s heartbeat in the controller.

A high-powered console or PC will not be needed for Oddworld, however, as the specs released today (April 5) appear to suggest that even smaller gaming laptops should be able to run it with ease. The minimum requirements include Windows 7 64-bit OS, an Intel Quad Core 1.7Ghz CPU, and 8GB of RAM.

Further to the trailer released recently, Oddworld: Soulstorm now allows players a sneak peak at the actual gameplay footage, in four new tutorial videos named “quick looks”. These each have a different theme, revolving around looting/crafting, environments, sneaking, and managing followers.

Oddworld: Soulstorm allows players to solve puzzles and craft items to help lead their friends to safety, and is a significantly revamped and upgraded remake of Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, which was the second game in the series.

The Oddworld Twitter account is currently alerting followers to a bug, several hours before the game is due to launch, reassuring them that they have patched out the issue on PC and PS5. The PS4 and PS4 Pro “still have remaining traces of the bug”, but the team say no data will be lost and they are “working feverishly to get all remnants of it patched ASAP”.

But, the PS4 and PS4 Pro still have remaining traces of the bug. It no longer wipes out game save data which is great news, but if you encounter it, it will kick you out of the game and put you back into your PS4/PS4 Pro home screen. If you load back into the game, — Oddworld (@OddworldInc) April 5, 2021

Oddworld: Soulstorm will be arriving on PlayStation Plus upon its release, alongside an array of other free games. In an announcement made by the PlayStation Blog, Days Gone, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and Oddworld were all announced, with a free-to-play date of April 6 – May 3.