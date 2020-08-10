Official mod support still coming to ‘Fallout 76’, confirms Bethesda

The development team behind Bethesda Softworks’ Fallout 76 has reaffirmed that official mod support is still being worked on for the game, and that it won’t be a “drag-and-drop” feature from previous games.

Fallout 76 project lead Jeff Gardiner shared the news while on a panel during QuakeCon At Home’s broadcast, divulging that the feature requires a lot of work and resources, saying: “We call it the heavy lift, meaning we’ve had to put a lot of resources into that.”

“It’s not just drag-and-drop from the previous games because of the way our client-server architecture works. But it is coming, we’re working on it… just stay tuned,” he continued. Full mod support was first announced before the launch of the game in November of 2018.

Gardiner’s recent comments seem to back up those of development director Chris Mayer, who said in 2019 that the client-server model has made mod support harder to achieve. “It mandated that we changed everything from the scripting engine to how the systems work, because now you have round trip from the client to the server to get it validated by the server and back to the client for most of our systems,” he said.

Fallout 76 is currently available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.