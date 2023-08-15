‘Old School RuneScape’ accounts hijacked to transfer them to hackers

Some Old School RuneScape accounts have been hijacked by bad actors, allowing them to attach the victim’s account to the hacker’s Steam account.

“We were made aware of an issue that allowed players’ characters to be targeted via Steam and Amazon account linking through malicious links shared on social media,” announced Jagex in a news post to the Old School RuneScape website.

These links were able to allow access to the victim’s Old School RuneScape account from another Steam account, as long as the victim was logged into their RuneScape account when they clicked on the link. If they weren’t logged in, they’d be asked to do so, and there were no pop ups to ensure that the player wasn’t handing over the account to an unknown actor.

Moreover, there were reports that this was also affecting Jagex accounts, though the developer stated that the weakness is not related to these accounts.

“Whilst we don’t have any evidence to suggest this has impacted a large number of players, the team are currently working to identify any accounts that have been impacted by this,” continued Jagex.

“We intend to reach out to individuals directly, meaning you should not need to contact us. We are also exploring the options available to us to return any items that may have been lost because of this.”

The developer decided to switch off the ability to link Old School RuneScape accounts to external services Steam and Amazon until a resolution is found for the security breaches. “We are taking this issue very seriously and hope to have more information to share with you soon,” concluded the team.

