Olympic Esports Series will feature a ‘Fortnite’ shooting tournament

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) have announced that Fortnite will be appearing at this year’s inaugural Olympic Esports Week.

Set to run in Singapore between June 22-25, the Olympic Esports Week will see competitors arrive to take on in-game equivalents to a number of Olympic sports.

As part of the week, the IOC has confirmed that Fortnite will be used to host a sport shooting tournament, with 12 players from the 2023 Fortnite Champion Series set to compete within the game.

“A specially designed Fortnite Creative Island, made to reflect sport shooting competition, will put the target-aiming accuracy of sharp shooters to the test and see them navigate the in-game environment as they compete to become an Olympic Esports Series winner,” reads a press release.

Besides Fortnite, the Olympic Esports Week will use the likes of Gran Turismo, Just Dance and WHSC eBaseball to host virtual versions of traditional Olympic sport categories.

You can check out the full list of confirmed tournaments, with their attached game, below.

Archery (Tic Tac Bow),

Baseball (WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros)

Chess (Chess.com)

Cycling (Zwift)

Dance (Just Dance)

Motor sport (Gran Turismo)

Sailing (Virtual Regatta)

Shooting (Fortnite – Creator Mode)

Tennis (Tennis Clash)

Taekwondo (Virtual Taekwondo)

Tickets for the event, which will be held at Singapore’s Suntec Exhibition and Convention Centre, can be purchased here.

The IOC’s announcement comes as earlier in the week, Finland launched a custom map in Fortnite to promote its Eurovision entry.

The map, which takes players to a “photorealistic” copy of Helsinki, features a performance of ‘Cha Cha Cha’ — Finland’s Eurovision 2023 entry, from representative Käärijä.

Laura Olin, chief operating officer at the Zoan, the map’s creator, shared that using Fortnite to create content will be “a game-changer for so many industries”.