Olympic gold medallist welcomed home to ‘The Witcher’ song

Olympian and gold medal winner Vitalina Batsarashkina was welcomed back to Russia with a fitting tribute – a rendition of a classic song from The Witcher.

Last week, the 24-year-old athlete made headlines after winning the women’s 10m air pistol and 25m pistol categories at the Tokyo Olympics. Batsarashkina also nabbed a silver medal at the 10m air pistol mixed teams event.

But it wasn’t just her incredible Olympic wins that got her noticed – it was the fact that she’s a massive fan of The Witcher. Batsarashkina was spotted competing while wearing the School of the Wolf medallion – the same medallion worn by Geralt of Rivia in the popular video game series by CD Projekt Red.

The medallions symbolise the Witcher’s profession – shaped to depict which school that particular Witcher hails from. During The Witcher videogame, Geralt’s medallion can be tuned to detect either monsters or magic.

Images of Batsarashkina wearing her Witcher medallion quickly flooded social media, with gamers applauding her love for the series.

However, Batsarashkina’s fans decided to go one further – welcoming her back to mother Russia with a hearty rendition of Jaskier’s Toss A Coin To Your Witcher.

Remember #Tokyo2020 gold medalist, Vitalina Batsarashkina, wearing @witchergame medallion? 🥇 Well, this is how she was welcomed back home 🎶@witchernetflix would be proud!#Witcher pic.twitter.com/XGT41JYhJ3 — Paweł BANAN Panasiuk (@pawpanasiuk) August 4, 2021

The song was popularised by The Witcher’s recent Netflix series, starring Henry Cavill as the renowned Witcher, Geralt of Rivia. Given her obvious love for the popular fantasy series, it’s a rather fitting tribute.

But her gold medal wins for marksmanship certainly put her up there with Geralt himself.

