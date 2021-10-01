Once forgotten classic ‘Blood Omen: Legacy Of Kain’ is back on PC

25 years later, classic vampire game Blood Omen: Legacy Of Kain has been given a new lease of life as it returns to modern PCs via GOG.

Originally released on PS1 in 1996 followed by PC in 1997, the game is a top-down action RPG in the vein of The Legend Of Zelda, only for a more mature audience, as players control Kain, a slain nobleman who is resurrected as a vampire to seek revenge against his murdered and find a cure for his vampiric state.

“Accentuated with cinema-quality voice-overs, dynamic lighting effects and more than 25 minutes of stunning full-motion-video footage, Legacy of Kain features an engrossing storyline that invites gamers to embark on a journey through an expansive world containing more than 100 hours of intense, blood-sucking, spell-casting gameplay,” reads the game description on GOG.

Sometimes you get what you wish for. Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain is finally back after an eternity of midnights and 25 years! Get it now with –10% only on GOG 👉 https://t.co/hJoDWvcSeE | @SquareEnix pic.twitter.com/MRiDaYLxIA — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) September 29, 2021

Blood Omen: Legacy Of Kain is currently on sale with a 10 per cent discount, meaning fans can buy this classic for just £4.49 here.

The game was developed by Silicon Knights – the developer later behind GameCube cult horror game Eternal Darkness – and published by Crystal Dynamics, who held the rights to the series, although the relationship between the two companies deteriorated during the development of its sequel Legacy Of Kain: Soul Reaver.

Crystal Dynamics was later acquired by Eidos Interactive, who was then acquired by Square Enix, who is credited as the publisher for this re-release.

The Legacy Of Kain series was also known for being the career breakthrough for Uncharted creator Amy Hennig, who served as a design manager in Blood Omen, before becoming a writer and director on the subsequent entries, with the exception of Blood Omen 2, which was directed by Dead Space creator Glen Schofield.

