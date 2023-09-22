OneRepublic release new song for ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’

OneRepublic and Mishaal Tamer have collaborated with Ubisoft to release a new song for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, featuring notes from the original theme of the game.

‘Mirage’ is available now through Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Spotify, the iTunes Store, Tidal and YouTube Music. Check out a preview of song below:

Ryan Tedder, frontman for OneRepublic, used the upcoming game’s narrative and setting as creative inspiration for its lyrics and melody. He shared that he has always adored Assassin’s Creed “since the beginning”, and so the band is a fitting artist for Mirage‘s return to the series’ roots.

“Most people don’t know this about me, but my band and I are closet gamers,” said Tedder in a press release. “Having toured extensively in the Middle East, I wanted to capture the spirit of that region and reflect the location of the game sonically as much as possible. I can’t wait for our fans and fans of AC to hear what we came up with. This was a definite pinch myself moment.”

Tamer echoed Tedder’s praise for Assassin’s Creed, calling it “a dream come true” to release a song based on the latest game and record with OneRepublic.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on October 5. In a preview, NME said that Mirage‘s Baghdad is one of the “most vibrant settings to date” that incentivises stealth over more bombastic approaches.

“Basim is a charismatic protagonist and we’re looking forward to spending more time with him, while Baghdad is already shaping up to be another phenomenal setpiece from Ubisoft,” concluded Andy.

In other gaming news, Capcom dropped nine minutes of Dragon’s Dogma 2 footage, featuring combat and exploration of the two main nations.