An online retailer has cancelled all pre-orders for the upcoming Super Mario 3D All-Stars due to “woefully short” stock allocation.

The game is set to release on September 18 and Nintendo has already stated that it will be a limited release until March 31, 2021. As a result, many fans have rushed out to pre-order a physical edition of the game to avoid the risk of missing out.

According to a Resetera user, the retailer Base.com has emailed customers to alert them that it has cancelled all pre-orders for the game following confirmation that the outlet’s allocation is smaller than expected. It was also stated that Nintendo could provide no reassurance that more stock would be available after release.

“We [Base.com] have just been notified of our allocation of Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo Switch) and it is woefully short,” the email reads. “This is very disappointing and it is with great regret that we have to inform you that we will be unable to fulfil you order on the day of release.

“Further, as Nintendo and their UK distributors are unable to give us any reassurance that more stock will be available after release, we have taken the regrettable decision to cancel all orders”.

Nintendo has not stated the reasoning behind making the game a limited-run. The digital edition is also expected to follow suit, alongside Super Mario Bros 35, which is described as a unique spin on the battle royale formula for up to 35 players.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is intended to mark the 35th anniversary for the company’s mascot along with an array of other titles. In a recent Nintendo Direct, the presentation focused on some of those titles, including a Nintendo Switch port of Super Mario 3D World, which is due to release early 2021.