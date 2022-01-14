Only 13 per cent of ‘Elden Ring’’s map was on show during the closed tests

One Elden Ring player believes the actual world map will be at least 7 times bigger than what was displayed during recent closed tests.

Reddit user AdLivTho used a pixel colour counter to calculate the rough area of the map that was available during the closed test and compared it to the maps FromSoftware Inc has previously revealed.

According to their maths, just 13 per cent of the Elden Ring map has been available to play so far. You can see their findings below, via Reddit.

“This game gonna be so fucking huge I cant even imagine it,” replied rafaeldariiel while Haxorz7125 added “It took me 8 hours to finish Deaths Door, a 4 hour game. This shit’s gonna last me a lifetime.”

The findings were confirmed by a secondary player, El Mangusto.

Author George R.R. Martin recently shared what made him want to help out with “a bit of worldbuilding” in the game.

According to the Game Of Thrones author, Martin was approached by game designer Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team “a few years back,” and was asked if he would be interested in creating “the backstory and history for a new game they were working on”.

Although Martin clarified he has never been hugely into video games – though mentioned he has a fondness for strategy games – he revealed the “offer was too exciting to refuse. What they wanted from me was just a bit of worldbuilding: a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create.”

As it stands, Elden Ring is currently the most wishlisted game on Steam ahead of its release next month. According to a recent ESRB rating for Elden Ring, it’s going to contain a lot of amputated arms, some harsh language, and opponents covered in scales and scars.

“The game includes depictions of gore: collectable items that include severed fingers and tongues; a boss character cutting off its arm; severed arms hanging from a ceiling,” reads the rating.