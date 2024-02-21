Original ‘Star Wars Battlefront’ games being rereleased in new ‘Classic Collection’

The first two Star Wars Battlefront games are being released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series.

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection is due for release March 14 and will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

The collection will feature both 2004’s Star Wars Battlefront and the 2005 sequel. As well as the original games, the rerelease will include bonus maps Jabba’s Palace, Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena as well as bonus heroes Asajj Ventress, a linksaber wielding Sith assassin and Jedi general Kit Fisto.

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection will also feature online multiplayer, with up to 64 players able to partake in iconic challenges like conquest, capture the flag, hunt, hero assault, and space assault.

A single player campaign will also be included, featuring battles from across the first six Star Wars films, as well as the galactic conquest mode. “Craft your own Star Wars story in galactic conquest. Devise your strategy, recruit your troops, and execute your tactical vision for conquering the galaxy. Will Luke Skywalker kneel to the might of the Empire? Will Mace Windu defeat Lord Sidius? The galaxy’s fate is in your hands,” reads the official announcement.

Players will also be able to “join the elite 501st legion of stormtroopers and experience the rise of Darth Vader in Star Wars Battlefront 2’s campaign mode.”

The announcement came alongside Nintendo’s first Direct Showcase of the year.

As well as the announcement of Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection, Nintendo confirmed two Xbox Game Studios titles would be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Grounded is set to be released on April 16 while Pentiment will release tomorrow, February 22. It’s the first time either games have been available on a “rival” console.

In other news, the long-awaited Elden Tree expansion finally has a release date. The Shadow Of The Erdtree is due for release June 21 and introduces a new map and narrative, alongside new weapons, magics and enemies.