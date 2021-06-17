Several games such as Outer Wilds, Monster Hunter: World and more will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 1.

According to a post from Wario64, Microsoft plans on removing eight games from Game Pass next month, making June the final time players will be able to play them with the subscription service.

Here’s a list of those games:

Outer Wilds

Monster Hunter: World

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Soulcalibur VI

The Messenger

Mistover

Out of the Park Baseball 21

Every month, Microsoft releases brand new additions to Xbox Game Pass that are available to play for a set amount of time in return for a monthly subscription fee. Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

As July draws closer, Microsoft will likely announce which games will be coming to the subscription service next month.

Back 4 Blood, a new co-operative first-person shooter from the creators of Left 4 Dead, will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch. The game is already set to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Steam and Epic Games.

During E3 2021, Xbox announced a plethora of new games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one of release including Arkane Studio’s open-world co-operative FPS, Redfall and the highly anticipated sci-fi RPG from Bethesda, Starfield.

Meanwhile, Halo Infinite is set to launch this year, to get ready here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming shooter from 343 Industries.