‘Outer Worlds’ DLC teased in a series of cryptic tweets

Potential DLC for Outer Wilds has been spotted by an eagle-eyed fan, causing publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Mobius Digital to react on Twitter.

Game industry professional Simon Carless tweeted about his discovery on April 28, noting that the potential DLC “Echoes Of The Eye” had appeared in the Steam records on Steamdb.

Annapurna Interactive, who published Outer Wilds in 2019, retweeted Carless’ tweet with a single eye emoji. They were then retweeted by developers Mobius Interactive who responded with two eye emojis.

Kelsey Beachum, writer and narrative designer of Outer Wilds also retweeted Annapurna Interactives tweet with four eye emojis, seemingly confirming that DLC was indeed in the works.

Outer Wilds is a narrative puzzle game set in a clockwork sci-fi solar system that tasks players with exploring a small but intricately designed set of planets in order to solve a mystery.

It made its debut on PC via the Epic Game Store, and Game Pass in May 2019, before coming to PS4 in October 2019, and Steam in June 2020.

Annapurna Interactive recently announced that they would be working together with Blendo Games to release Skin Deep, an immersive fist-epersoon shooter that focuses on “sneaking, subverting and sabotaging.”

