‘Outriders’ creators are working on a new original next-gen game

People Can Fly (PFC), the creators behind Bulletstorm and the upcoming Outriders, have announced they’re working a new original AAA game.

The announcement was made in a blog post on People Can Fly’s website and the title is expected to release on next-generation consoles, streaming platforms, and PCs. The company’s upcoming title is described as “a highly ambitious, groundbreaking action-adventure title that takes PCF’s nearly two decades of development expertise in a new direction”.

Across the next year, the developer aims to “hire dozens of new staff” to assist in the development of the project, alongside an expansion with a new studio in Montreal.

In the reveal post, Sebastian Wojciechowski, CEO at People Can Fly spoke further about the project. “Last year we announced the opening of our New York studio and revealed Outriders for the first time,” Wojciechowski said. “Today [July 30] we have surpassed 250 staff and are excited to announce the next chapter in the development of our company”.

“Our intention from the beginning has been to expand People Can Fly into a multi-project studio and continue to build a global presence for our brand. With the launch of the next-generation consoles later this year, we are incredibly excited about the future of People Can Fly and the games industry as a whole”.

The company’s upcoming title, Outriders, is expected to release later this year and is set to be a third-person RPG that encourages cooperative play with three other players

Earlier this year, the developer promised to deliver monthly updates for the game up to release with presentations known as Outriders Broadcasts.

Since then, the team has showcased many features in the game, including story missions and a world-tier system.