‘Outriders’ set for Game Pass launch, Microsoft confirms

Microsoft has confirmed that Outriders is coming to Game Pass on release.

In a recent update, the company announced on the Xbox website that Outriders will be launching on Game Pass when it releases on April 1.

The game will be available for Game Pass Console and Android, though there is no word of a release on the PC version of the service yet.

People Can Fly’s Sci-Fi RPG shooter received a demo on February 25, which allowed players to sample the game before its release. The demo was subsequently downloaded by over 2million players within two weeks.

Any progress made in the demo will be carried on to the full game. As such, players found ways to farm the game for loot and legendary items.

People Can Fly initially removed a farming exploit, and also removed the ability for the boss of the Demo to drop legendary items.

After fan feedback, the developer made it so that the boss dropped legendary items again, saying: “We are redirecting farming efforts to mechanics in the game that may be more enjoyable for players to play through and repeat.”

Outriders has been delayed twice since its initial release date announcement. It was first delayed in October 2020, due to development challenges presented by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In January 2021, People Can Fly announced it was pushing the release date back again in order to spend “extra time fine tuning the game and focusing on delivering a fantastic experience at launch”.

Outriders will release for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on April 1.