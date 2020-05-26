Square Enix launches monthly ‘Outriders’ broadcast in lead up to its launch

Developer People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix have announced the launch of a monthly broadcast for the upcoming game, Outriders.

The companies revealed the broadcast series via the Outriders Twitter account. The first stream kicks off on Thursday (May 28) at 5pm BST on the Outriders YouTube channel and Square Enix’s Twitch page.

The #Outriders Broadcast. All new details revealed This Thursday! 5PM BST / 6PM CEST / 9AM PDThttps://t.co/9THNrIIgE9 pic.twitter.com/dH2SCFZHkT — Outriders (@Outriders) May 25, 2020

The Outriders broadcast will feature previously unseen gameplay footage, new areas, never-before-seen powers, character class deep dives, development updates straight from the team and more.

“With the cancellation of some of gaming’s biggest events of the year, we’ve looked for new ways to share news about Outriders with players. We’re really excited to present new details of what we’re working on every month from this point forward with the OUTRIDERS Broadcasts,” People Can Fly creative director Bartek Kmita said in a press release.

“Obviously, things are a little bit strange in the world right now, and we’re all adapting the best we can. We’ve prioritised our people’s safety and all 250+ of us on the team are working from home and staying healthy. We’re still working hard on the development of Outriders and keeping on track for a Holiday 2020 release.”

Outriders revolves around humanity’s fight for survival after Earth is ruined and civilians are transported to a distant alien planet, Enoch. Outriders, a team of highly skilled operatives, will have to explore the alien population to make sure it’s safe for civilians to colonise.

Outriders was first revealed by Square Enix at E3 2019. The third-person shooter is set to launch in late 2020 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.