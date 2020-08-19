Over 20 games announced for the Switch at Indie World Showcase

On Tuesday (August 18), Nintendo hosted the Indie World Showcase, where it announced a slew of new games headed to its Nintendo Switch platform.

The event played host to the reveal of over 20 upcoming titles, including ports of popular games like the Subnautica series and Torchlight III, as well as a timed-console exclusive titled Bear And Breakfast from Armor Games Studios.

Although a majority of the games will only be released from Fall 2020 onwards, a handful will be available starting today. They include Thunder Lotus’ management sim Spiritfarer, puzzle game Manifold Garden and Nodding Heads Games’ Raji: An Ancient Epic.

Watch the full Indie World Showcase here.

In addition to the impressive lineup of new Switch games, Nintendo also announced during the event that Untitled Goose Game is set to receive a multiplayer mode in a forthcoming update. The two-player co-op mode will be released for free on September 23, with physical versions of the game scheduled for release in the future.

In other Nintendo Switch news, Wii-exclusive The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword might be re-released on the platform, according to a new listing on Amazon UK. However, Nintendo has yet to officially announce the port.

Check out the full list of games and their release dates below.

A Short Hike – Arrives today

Bear and Breakfast – 2021

Card Shark – 2021

Evergate – Arrives today

Garden Story – 2021

Going Under – September 24

Gonner2 – Fall 2020

Grindstone – Fall 2020

Hades – Fall 2020

Haven – 2020

Hypnospace Outlaw – August 27

Inmost – August 21

Manifold Garden – Arrives today

Raji: An Ancient Epic – Arrives today

She Dreams Elsewhere – 2021

Spiritfarer – Arrives today

Struggling – August 27

Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero – 2021

Takeshi and Hiroshi – Arrives today

The Red Lantern – Fall 2020

Torchlight III – Fall 2020