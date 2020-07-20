‘Overcooked! All You Can Eat’ is a remaster coming to next-gen consoles

The Overcooked! series is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X in the form of a remaster bundled with the original two games.

News of the remaster came to light during today’s (July 20) Summer Games Fest Developer Showcase, which was dedicated to highlighting many upcoming indie games. Overcooked! All You Can Eat will be available both digitally and physically when the game lands. There is no confirmed release date yet.

Players can expect to find Overcooked! 1 & 2 bundled together in one package, with all previously released downloadable content available. Both games will be updated to the Overcooked! 2 engine, making it the first instance that the first entry has allowed online play. Cross-play will also be available online, ensuring that players from both next-gen systems will be able to play cooperatively.

Seven new levels and three new chefs will be included alongside a host of graphical enhancements. 4K resolution and 60 frames per second gameplay will be incorporated as well as faster loading times, and a brand new achievement/trophy list for players to obtain.

A variety of options have also been added to assist players in many ways. With certain options the game can be made easier, such as slowing down recipe times, skipping levels and increasing the duration of rounds. Additionally, accessibility features add the ability to play the game in colour-blind mode or make the text dyslexic-friendly.

You can check out the trailer with all the new features below:

Overcooked! 2 recently received a new summer update that brought with it many new elements such as new chefs and recipes.

More and more titles are being announced for both next-gen systems as the consoles gear up for release later this year. Microsoft is set to host its own show this week (July 23) and showcase many upcoming titles for the Xbox Series X, including campaign footage from the highly anticipated Halo Infinite.