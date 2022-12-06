‘Overwatch 2’ change makes it easier to unlock the newest hero

Blizzard has seemingly listened to player feedback, and moved the new Overwatch 2 hero forward ten levels on the battle pass – making it easier to unlock for free.

Ramattra is a new tank coming to Overwatch 2 in its second season, which launches today (December 6). The game’s director, Aaron Keller, wrote on Twitter that following a review of the data for the first season of Overwatch 2, Blizzard would be “moving Ramattra into tier 45 of the battle pass and making a few more weekly challenges easier to complete”.

Hey all! Quick update on some changes coming to Season 2. After reviewing data for Season 1, we're moving Ramattra in to Tier 45 of the Battle Pass and making a few more weekly challenges easier to complete. Excited for you all to see everything new in Season 2 starting tomorrow! — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) December 5, 2022

This moves the hero unlock forward by ten tiers, or levels, on the battle pass since the new support hero, Kiriko, was introduced in season one at level 55. Players were required to continuously complete daily and weekly challenges to earn XP in order to progress through the free track of the battle pass. Players who don’t want to spend 1,000 Overwatch Coins (around £8/$10) for the premium battle pass will now face slightly less of a grind as Ramattra moves forward ten tiers.

Blizzard has said the remaining newest heroes, Sojourn, Junker Queen and Kiriko will all be available in the in-game shop for Overwatch coins if new players missed out on unlocking them in the first season. Hero challenges, which reward you for winning games, can also unlock the trio, but for anyone who played Overwatch 1, they can unlock the three heroes for free just by logging into Overwatch 2 before the end of the second season.

