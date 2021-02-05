‘Overwatch 2’ and ‘Diablo IV’ won’t launch in 2021, Blizzard confirms

Neither of Blizzard Entertainment’s highly anticipated games, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV, will be released in 2021.

The company confirmed as such during Thursday’s (February 4) quarterly financial call, according to PC Gamer.

“We expect Blizzard’s net booking to grow, given the momentum in World Of Warcraft and the other growth initiatives we have in the business,” said chief financial officer Dennis Durkin. “Our outlook does not include Diablo IV or Overwatch 2 launching in 2021.”

Advertisement

Blizzard has yet to assign release dates for either game, although it is set to release updates for both Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV at the upcoming virtual BlizzConline event.

In December 2020, Overwatch 2 game director Jeff Kaplan announced that players could expect an update during 2021’s BlizzConline. “We know we’ve been quiet. We still have a ways to go – just to manage expectations – but we’re working extremely hard. We want this game to be great for you, both the live game and the upcoming sequel.”

Just days after, Diablo IV game director Luis Barriga had a similar announcement. During the Diablo IV December quarterly update, he stated the “next update” would take place during BlizzConline instead of in blog form.

“Without spoiling the surprise, let’s just say it involves a new version of the campfire scene we showed you last BlizzCon,” Barriga said, referring to the previously-shown game class selection screen.

On Tuesday (February 2), Blizzard outlined its plans for the official BlizzCon 2021 kickoff on February 19. Blizzard will offer a detailed listing for both panels and programming “in the weeks before the show.”