‘Overwatch 2’ Halloween event kicks off to mixed reception

The Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror event has started, but the game’s community has criticised the event for its approach to monetisation.

Starting today (October 25) and running until November 9, Halloween Terror adds an “all-new, limited time co-op mission” titled Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath Of The Bride.

As detailed in developer Blizzard Entertainment‘s blog post, players can “complete challenges to unlock special rewards like the Nightfall Over Adlersbrunn name card, the Jack-o’-Lantern weapon charm, Battle Pass XP, and other spine-tingling rewards.”

However, fans of the shooter have criticised the event for not including a way for players to unlock the seasonal Halloween skins through the playable game mode, which was possible in the first Overwatch‘s annual Halloween events.

Watching four hours of Overwatch 2 on Twitch will provide a Werewolf Winston legendary skin, and logging in during the event grants players a Cursed Captain Reaper skin, but the game mode itself has no skin rewards for players to unlock.

HALLOWEEN TERROR IS HERE! 🧟‍♀️ The spooky seasonal spectacular makes its Overwatch 2 debut on October 25! Learn more 🎃: https://t.co/R5nrhKQlU5 pic.twitter.com/Hs5LG62u9J — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 25, 2022

“No skins as rewards for playing the Halloween event sucks,” reads one Reddit post with nearly 28,000 upvotes, while another thread with 4,913 upvotes calls for the Halloween skins to be unlockable via Junkenstein’s Revenge.

“These events were a special time in OW1 where you could hope to get a lot of cool seasonal stuff,” one comment reads. “This is just an empty money grab now.”

“It’s a bummer. Queen is my new favorite hero and the skin looks cool, but read the room Blizzard. Inflation got everything fucked up,” says another player.

“No matter how cool this event might be [..] Monetisation ruins everything,” added another.

It’s been a rocky launch for Overwatch 2, with Blizzard apologising for “login queues, server crashes, and stability problems” shortly after the shooter was released. Yesterday, we reported on issues with sexually explicit and un-moderated custom lobbies within the game.