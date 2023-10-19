‘Overwatch 2’ announces LE SSERAFIM crossover event

Blizzard Entertainment has announced an upcoming Overwatch 2 event in collaboration with K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM.

Today (October 19 KST), the Overwatch 2 developer announced the upcoming crossover event with LE SSERAFIM. It’ll kick off with the release of the girl group’s upcoming English-language single, ‘Perfect Night’, on October 26 at 9pm PDT.

The collaboration will also feature a new game mode, inspired by LE SSERAFIM, as well as exclusive in-game items and Legendary hero skins. The in-game LE SSERAFIM collaboration will go live on November 1, with details being revealed on October 30.

In addition, the K-pop girl group will also make an appearance on the second night of BlizzCon 2023 on November 4, where they will perform their new single ‘Perfect Night’. Tickets for the annual gaming event are on sale now via the official BlizzCon website.

LE SSERAFIM x OVERWATCH 2 ✨ 🌃 Oct 26 ’Perfect Night’ Music Video

🎮 Nov 1 Exclusive In-Game Event

🎤 Nov 4 BlizzCon Appearance Learn More: https://t.co/ujEgYWSx0U pic.twitter.com/qmrNrQEpxh — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 18, 2023

As of writing, it is currently unclear if LE SSERAFIM member Kim Chaewon will be in attendance at BlizzCon 2023. Earlier this week, the girl group’s label Source Music announced that the singer would be temporarily stepping back from group activities due to her health.

In other Overwatch 2 news, character Moira recently received a new Diablo 4 Lilith skin, as part of the game’s annual Halloween event, which kicked off last week.

In other K-pop news, SM Entertainment girl group Red Velvet have announced their upcoming third studio album, titled ‘What A Chill Kill’. It comes six years after their sophomore record, ‘Perfect Velvet’ in 2017.