‘Overwatch 2’ Lego set delayed following Activision Blizzard lawsuit

Lego has announced that it has delayed its Overwatch 2 Titan set following the Activision Blizzard allegations and lawsuit.

As reported by TheBrickFan, the Overwatch 2 Titan set was set to release on February 1 despite the game not launching until next year. However, the toy company has received feedback in the community following the allegations of workplace abuse against Activision Blizzard, so Lego has halted the release for now.

In a statement, Lego said: “We are currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment. While we complete the review, we will pause the release of a LEGO Overwatch 2 product which was due to go on sale on February 1, 2022.”

As Lego has stated that it has paused the release of the Titan set, it’s unclear at this time when it will be up for sale.

Back in July 2021, Activision was hit by a lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing and then again in September, this time by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, and workplace misconduct. Since the first lawsuit was filed, multiple employees at the publisher had left the company due to the allegations, including three senior Blizzard Entertainment employees as well as Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack and Jesse Meschuk, the former senior vice president of HR.

It was also reported that the Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotick, knew about the sexual misconduct all along with many calling for his resignation. Activision has since stated that its “zero-tolerance” policy of serious workplace misconduct doesn’t apply to the CEO because there is “no evidence”.

Both lawsuits and the investigation are still ongoing.

