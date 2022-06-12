‘Overwatch 2’ launches as free-to-play in October 2022

Shown at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Blizzard has provided a release date for Overwatch 2, as well as an animated short for a new character, the Junker Queen.

Overwatch 2 will be released in early access on 4 October 2022 and will be free to play, Blizzard has confirmed at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase.

The Junker Queen has been long-rumoured to be joining the Overwatch cast of heroes, but a new animated short trailer confirmed her arrival to the team-based FPS later in the year.

Advertisement

During the animated short, Mason Howl aka The Junker King was introduced to us as an undefeated battle king for over 13 years, positioned in his massive mech.

You can watch the free-to-play trailer for Overwatch 2 below:

The sequel to Overwatch will also reveal with a new game mode called Push, a variety of hero reworks and at least two new maps, in New York City and Toronto.

New character designs and cosmetics for most of the cast were revealed in Blizzard’s announcement trailer, including previously unseen adjustments to D.Va and Symmetra. There will be more details revealed in a separate stream on June 16.

Overwatch 2 comes to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X upon its launch on October 4 2022. Cross-platform play and progression will be supported.

Advertisement

Ranging from the campaign reveal for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to a slew of indie games revealed at Day Of The Devs 2022, it’s been an almost overwhelming supply of games announcements. To catch up on everything revealed during this year’s announcements, be sure to keep an eye on our Summer Of Games 2022 roundup.

If you’re keen to stay up-to-date with a slew of intriguing indie games that are currently in the works, check out our roundups for Day Of The Devs 2022 and the Devolver Digital Direct here.