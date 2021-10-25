‘Overwatch’ players can change their Battletag name for free right now

Activision Blizzard has announced that Overwatch players can change their Battletag name for free.

The offer is only available until November 5 but should prove useful for anyone who regrets their previous name choice. Regret being the key word here as in a blog post by the Overwatch team, it’s explained that the change is because “as we introduce a new name, you might have the desire to do the same”.

The news follows the announcement that Activision Blizzard has finally renamed Overwatch character, Jesse McCree, to Cole Cassidy. The reason for the renaming? The real-life Jesse McCree left the company amid allegations against the firm of sexual harassment and a high-profile California lawsuit. No official reason has ever been given for McCree’s departure, however.

Players looking to request their own name change in Overwatch can do so via Battle.net. The request may take up to four weeks for processing. The offer is available to anyone who does not currently have a free name change available. Existing name changes will not stack for future use.

