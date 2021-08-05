It’s official – Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is coming to PS4 and PS5.

The upcoming Oxenfree sequel has been in the works for some time, with developer Night School Studio originally stating that Oxenfree II: Lost Signals would head to Nintendo Switch.

Now, Oxenfree II has been confirmed for a full PlayStation release on both PS4 and PS5.

Advertisement

“I am super excited to finally announce [Oxenfree II: Lost Signals] is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 by popular demand,” said developer Adam Hines in a PlayStation Blog.

“In Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, you play as Riley Poverly,” he added. “In Oxenfree, our characters were just finishing high school, and entering that period of time in their lives when they get to decide who they really want to be. Riley had that moment long ago, and is now grappling with the repercussions of post-adolescence. Were the choices she made the right ones for her? Is she who she really wants to be?”

Of course, a return to Camena means return to its mysteries.

According to Hines, Oxenfree II will use much of the same systems as the original game – focussing on a robust conversation system and interacting with your radio which tunes into supernatural signals. But Riley brings a new perspective to the world of Oxenfree.

Although a release date has yet to be confirmed, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is expected to launch in autumn later this year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, PlayStation is said to be eyeing AAA hybrid VR games for its new and improved PSVR 2 instead of traditional VR exclusive experiences.

Elsewhere, Mario Golf: Super Rush has added New Donk City as well as a new character in the form of the loveable Toadette in an update that went live earlier today. Players should be able to access the content now.