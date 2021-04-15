‘Oxenfree’ sequel announced for Nintendo Switch, coming later this year

Developer Night School Studio has just announced the sequel to 2016 title Oxenfree.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is a new supernatural adventure game set five years after the events of the first game. The sequel follows main character Riley, an environmental researcher, who returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate mysterious radio signals, but uncovers so much more.

Co-founder and studio director at Night School Studio, Sean Krankel, said after Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase: “Words cannot begin to express how happy I am to finally talk about Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.

“Oxenfree is such a special game to us, and it has been an incredible experience to revisit this world. We’re eager to welcome our players back while inviting newcomers to embark on an adventure with an entirely new cast of characters that retains the weird, heartfelt, and personalized experience of the original.”

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is launching on Nintendo Switch and Steam later this year, with an official release date yet to be revealed.

It was also announced that Night School Studio have partnered with MWM Interactive to publish the new indie game.

Ethan Stearns, executive vice president of MWM said: “Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will continue to build on what players loved so much about the original, with a new story that carries the essence of Oxenfree while offering an entry point into the franchise for those who haven’t played the first game.”

