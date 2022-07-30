‘P.T.’ has been recreated in the unreleased ‘Halo Infinite’ Forge Mode

Hideo Kojima’s P.T. (a playable teaser for his cancelled Silent Hills project) has yet again been remade in another game, and this time it’s the unfinished datamined version of Halo Infinite’s Forge Mode.

The recreated horror teaser was made by Death Templar, with 80 seconds of footage being posted on their YouTube channel. It not only includes a recreation of the now-iconic looping apartment hallways but also static laced sound effects reminiscent of the original.

Advertisement

Although this P.T. project is currently quite limited (if true to the source material), Death Templar posted on Twitter that “My ultimate goal is to make PT so well in Forge one day, it prompts a cease and desist from Konami.” Given that the version of Forge being used is currently unreleased, it’s hard to say if it provides the toolset needed to make this a reality.

The Forge Mode was datamined via the Halo Infinite co-op beta, with plenty of footage of the mode being posted around online. It seems like it may be even more expansive than the Halo 5: Guardians iteration, as it includes new features such as Object Scaling, and the official inclusion of Guardians’ Weapon Combining and Vehicle Melding bugs. There isn’t a specified release date for Forge, but it’s slated to be coming this year.

P.T. was released in August 2014 on the PlayStation Store as a promotional tool for a new entry in the Silent Hill series, which included collaborations from director Guillermo Del Toro, with horror manga writer and artist Junji Ito also being a potential collaborator. It was removed from the store less than a year later in April 2015, with Silent Hills being officially canned soon after.

In other news, Steam Deck reservations have been bumped up, with all current reservations being delivered before the end of the year.